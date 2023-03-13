0
Monday 13 March 2023 - 11:48

Story Code : 1046480
China, US Ought to Cooperate Since No One Benefits from Deterrence
"China and the US can cooperate, China and the US must cooperate, China and the US have great potential for cooperation, while deterrence and suppression will not benefit anyone," Li said at a press conference after the first session of the 14th National People's Congress [NPC].

The head of the Chinese government emphasized that the issue of severing economic ties between Beijing and Washington is regularly aggravated, however, it is unclear who ultimately benefits from this.

The economies of the two countries are complementary, therefore mutual development is beneficial to all parties, Li added.

The first session of the 14th NPC concluded on Monday at the Great Hall of the People in the Chinese capital city of Beijing. The annual session, which kicked off on March 5, was attended by nearly 3,000 delegates from across the country.

Over the past week, the NPC approved a number of documents defining the country's development plan for the coming year, as well as elected the country's leadership. In particular, the deputies unanimously reelected Xi Jinping as the president of China for a third five-year term.
