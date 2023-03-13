0
Monday 13 March 2023 - 12:15

UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu

Story Code : 1046498
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
The Arabic-language Arabi21 online newspaper, citing a report by ‘Israeli’ Channel 12 TV, commented that the UAE’s decision came in response to recent actions and statements by the Zionist regime’s so-called ‘national security’ minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and ‘finance minister’ Bezalel Smotrich.

The channel quoted ‘Israeli’ sources as saying that the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has announced the freeze on the deal.

“As long as we do not receive assurances that Netanyahu is able to control his administration, we cannot undertake common projects,” Al Nahyan said.

Protests have been snowballing in the ‘Israeli’-occupied Palestinian territories over the past two months since Netanyahu's controversial move to reform the judiciary.

Back on September 22 last year, Reuters cited two sources as saying that ‘Israel’ had approved a UAE request and would supply the Gulf state with Rafael-made SPYDER mobile interceptors.

A third source said the UAE had acquired ‘Israeli’ technology capable of combating drone attacks like those that struck Abu Dhabi earlier that year.

It was not clear how many interceptors, which are fitted to vehicles and can defend against short to long-range threats, would be supplied, or if any had already been shipped.

Back in 2020, the UAE and Bahrain unashamedly signed US-brokered agreements with ‘Israel’ to normalize their ties with the occupation regime. Some other Arab states, namely Sudan and Morocco, followed suit soon afterward.
Comment


Featured Stories
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023