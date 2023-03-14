0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 10:25

Imam Khamenei: Countries Sanctioned By US, West Must Join Hands to Shatter Those Bans

Story Code : 1046648
Imam Khamenei: Countries Sanctioned By US, West Must Join Hands to Shatter Those Bans
Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday.

Explaining on the existing common grounds between Iran and Belarus, His Eminence said imposition of bullying sanctions by the United States and some other Western states on Tehran and Minsk are one of those common grounds.

“Those countries that have been sanctioned by America must destroy the weapon of sanctions through cooperation with one another and forming a common group, and we believe this is possible to do,” Imam Khamenei underlined.

Referring to the US sanctions against Iran since the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the imposition of the toughest sanctions during the past 12 years, Imam Khamenei said, “Severe sanctions made Iran notice its own intrinsic capabilities and forces.”

“During the period of sanctions, many grounds for progress have been provided to Iran and our country succeeded to make eye-catching advances in various fields, including science and technology, medicine and biology, aerospace, [as well as] nuclear [science] and Nano[technology],” His Eminence said.

Imam Khamenei emphasized, “If those countries that have been sanctioned by America make use of one another’s capacities, it will have great benefit for all of them.”

He further noted that Iran and Belarus can cooperate in many areas, including science and technology, trade, and political activities in international organizations.

Referring to the issue of the North-South Transportation Corridor, Imam Khamenei said, “Launching the North-South Transportation Corridor will be to both countries’ benefit and also [to benefit of] Russia and [the entire] region, and both sides must strive to get it launched.”

He also stressed that agreements and promises among countries must not remain limited to meetings, but must enter into force through special follow-up and a specific timetable.

Imam Khamenei concluded by saying that the world needs spirituality, adding, “Spirituality can serve as a driving force for [all] nations.”

The Belarusian president, for his part, said his visit to Iran was aimed at opening a new chapter in the two countries’ relations, vowing to follow up on all agreements between the two countries through cooperation and determination of his Iranian counterpart.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran made great advances and gained amazing experiences under sanctions and we believe that if conditions created by sanctions are used properly, they can provide an opportunity for progress,” Lukashenko said.

He added that his trip to Iran was also aimed at getting acquainted with Iran’s achievements in various fields.

Lukashenko concluded by saying, “We have come to know our true and false friends under the current hard international conditions and we are determined to engage in special cooperation with our true friends.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
China: Xi Jinping Re-elected As President
10 March 2023
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
Fearing North Korea, US to Strengthen Nuclear Arsenal
10 March 2023
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
Saudi Arabia: Nuclear Program Price for Normalizing Ties with Apartheid “Israel”
10 March 2023
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
Ansarullah Vows to Resume Fighting Whenever Talks Fail
9 March 2023