FM: Iran Backs Yemen Ceasefire, Intra-Yemeni Dialogue to Resolve Crisis

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian says the Islamic Republic supports intra-Yemeni talks to find a political solution to the crisis in the war-wracked Arab country.

In a meeting with United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg in Tehran on Monday, Amir Abdollahian reaffirmed Tehran’s support for the continuation of the ceasefire and the end of the Saudi-led blockade on Yemen.He emphasized that Iran supports any dialogue which would help promote peace and stability in Yemen.The top Iranian diplomat also commended efforts by the UN secretary general and his appointment of a special envoy in order to follow up on the situation in Yemen.The UN special envoy, for his part, called for Iran’s support for the world body’s efforts to promote peace in Yemen.Grundberg expressed the UN’s firm determination to find a political solution to the ongoing crisis in Yemen.Saudi Arabia and its allies launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015 with armed and logistical support from their Western partners, leaving hundreds of thousands of Yemenis dead.The war also displaced millions of people, rendering them homeless, while destroying the country’s infrastructure and spawning the contemporary age’s worst humanitarian catastrophe.The most recent truce, which began in April 2022, had rekindled hopes of peace, but the Saudi-led coalition breached the terms of the ceasefire agreement, prompting Yemenis to continue resistance.In the wake of a rapidly worsening humanitarian situation in Yemen, the United Nations said late last month that it needed $4.3 billion this year to help millions of people in the war-wracked country, warning that failure to deliver the aid will put them at risk.