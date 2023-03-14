0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 10:42

83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons

Story Code : 1046653
Shobaki was born on March 12, 1940, in the al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza.

He is a member of Fatah and was responsible for the central military financial administration in the Palestinian security services.

On January 3, 2002, the ‘Israeli’ occupation army carried out a military attack dubbed ‘Noah’s Ark’ with the aim of commandeering the Karen A ship in the Red Sea, claiming that the ship was carrying military equipment for the Palestinians and was considered the mastermind in financing and smuggling the arms ship.

Shobaki was captured by the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces on March 14, 2006, and was sentenced to 20 years, later reduced to 17 years, after he was found guilty of attempting to smuggle arms into the Palestinian territories.

Shobaki suffers from many health problems and recently had to rely on fellow inmates to meet his physical needs.

His wife died in 2011 and he was forbidden to bid her farewell.
