0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 11:39

China to Resume Issuing All Visa Types for First Time Since Pandemic

Story Code : 1046664
China to Resume Issuing All Visa Types for First Time Since Pandemic
China stopped issuing visas to foreigners, and passports to its people, in early 2020 as the disease ravaged the central city of Wuhan.

The resumption of visa services removes the last of the cross-border control measures introduced because of the virus.

“Resuming applications for all types of visas removes another significant barrier in the resumption of normal travel between the UK and China,” Tom Simpson, managing director of China-Britain Business Council, told the Reuters news agency.

“The [council] has already seen business travel applications and arrivals begin to increase since January, however, this news should lead to a significant increase in visits in particular for tourism.”

Areas in China that required no visas before the pandemic will revert to visa-free entry, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. This will include the southern tourist island of Hainan and cruise ships passing through Shanghai port.

Visa-free entry to the southern manufacturing hub of Guangdong for foreigners from Hong Kong and Macau will also start again.

The ministry also said foreigners holding visas issued before March 28, 2020 that are still within their validity dates would also be able to enter China.

Beijing started taking applications for passports from its citizens on January 8 after abruptly abandoning its zero-COVID strategy at the end of last year. It also withdrew its longstanding advisory against all foreign travel.

Data from Chinese online travel agencies Ctrip and Qunar, especially during the Lunar New Year towards the end of January, reported significant increases in bookings and searches for flights to the resort of Sanya in Hainan.

Before the pandemic, China was the world’s largest market for outbound travel, having gone from 4.5 million travelers in 2000 to 150 million in 2018, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization.

Chinese are also the world’s biggest spenders when on holiday, accounting for $277bn or 16 percent of the world’s total spending that same year.
Comment


Featured Stories
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023