Riyadh-Tehran Agreement Underscores Joint Desire to Resolve Disputes via Communication: Saudi FM

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, said the recent agreement between Saudi Arabia and Iran to restore diplomatic ties highlights the shared desire to “resolve disputes through communication and dialogue.”

However, he added that the agreement does not mean that all disputes between them have been resolved.In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Prince Faisal expressed his eagerness to meet his Iranian counterpart soon and build on the agreement. He emphasized that diplomatic ties are crucial to relations between countries, especially between neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran.The minister reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia is committed to de-escalation and to bolstering regional and international security and stability. He expressed hopes of opening a new chapter with Iran that would promote cooperation and development, not just in both countries but also in the entire region.Prince Faisal also called for joint cooperation and coordination between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He believes that such an approach would benefit the aspirations and hopes of both peoples and future generations.Regarding China's sponsorship of the agreement, Prince Faisal expressed optimism that it would promote coexistence, security, and good neighborliness in the region. He also emphasized the joint interest of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China in preparing a regional environment marked by peace, security, and stability that would allow for building and developing regional and international partnerships to achieve economic development and prosperity for the people.