0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 11:53

Riyadh-Tehran Agreement Underscores Joint Desire to Resolve Disputes via Communication: Saudi FM

Story Code : 1046672
Riyadh-Tehran Agreement Underscores Joint Desire to Resolve Disputes via Communication: Saudi FM
However, he added that the agreement does not mean that all disputes between them have been resolved.

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat, Prince Faisal expressed his eagerness to meet his Iranian counterpart soon and build on the agreement. He emphasized that diplomatic ties are crucial to relations between countries, especially between neighboring countries like Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The minister reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia is committed to de-escalation and to bolstering regional and international security and stability. He expressed hopes of opening a new chapter with Iran that would promote cooperation and development, not just in both countries but also in the entire region.

Prince Faisal also called for joint cooperation and coordination between Saudi Arabia and Iran. He believes that such an approach would benefit the aspirations and hopes of both peoples and future generations.

Regarding China's sponsorship of the agreement, Prince Faisal expressed optimism that it would promote coexistence, security, and good neighborliness in the region. He also emphasized the joint interest of Saudi Arabia, Iran, and China in preparing a regional environment marked by peace, security, and stability that would allow for building and developing regional and international partnerships to achieve economic development and prosperity for the people.
Comment


Featured Stories
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023