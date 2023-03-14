0
Tuesday 14 March 2023 - 21:29

Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Planned Act of Sabotage: Investigators

Story Code : 1046775
Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Planned Act of Sabotage: Investigators
The investigation has found that the fire began at several locations in the camp simultaneously. Government official Abu Sufian, who is heading the seven-member team probing the incident, said, "At least five places caught fire within a short period of time."

He also stated that there had been clashes between rival gangs within the camp the previous day and some refugees were prevented from attempting to extinguish the blaze, according to RT.

“We recommend further investigation by the law-enforcement agency to identify the groups behind the incident," Sufian added.

No casualties were reported following the March 5 inferno, which destroyed around 2,800 temporary structures, schools, and medical clinics. The facility houses more than a million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar amid systemic discrimination and targeted violence against the Muslim ethnic minority.

Fires are a regular occurrence at the camp, with 222 such incidents recorded between January 2021 and December 2022. In March 2021, 15 people died and around 50,000 were displaced in the aftermath of another blaze at a camp in the same settlement.
Comment


Featured Stories
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
Former Munich Security Conference Chair Suggests Way to Resolve Ukrainian Conflict
13 March 2023
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
‘Israeli’ Minister Met by Hundreds of Protesters in Washington, DC
13 March 2023
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
UAE Halts Military Purchase from the ‘Israeli’ Entity Amid Political Crisis Facing Netanyahu
13 March 2023
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
Venezuelan President Says US Imperialism in Decline
12 March 2023
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
Mass Rallies against Netanyahu’s ’Legal Reforms’ for 10th Straight Week
12 March 2023
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
What’s Behind Continued US Stay in Syria?
12 March 2023
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
Yemenis Attend UN-Mediated Talks in Switzerland
12 March 2023
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
Trump to Publish Private Letters from Foreign Leaders
10 March 2023