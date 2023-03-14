Fire at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh Planned Act of Sabotage: Investigators

Islam Times - A recent fire that left more than 12,000 Rohingya refugees without shelter at the world's largest refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, was a "planned act of sabotage" orchestrated by a criminal gang seeking control of the facility, according to a panel investigating the blaze.

The investigation has found that the fire began at several locations in the camp simultaneously. Government official Abu Sufian, who is heading the seven-member team probing the incident, said, "At least five places caught fire within a short period of time."He also stated that there had been clashes between rival gangs within the camp the previous day and some refugees were prevented from attempting to extinguish the blaze, according to RT.“We recommend further investigation by the law-enforcement agency to identify the groups behind the incident," Sufian added.No casualties were reported following the March 5 inferno, which destroyed around 2,800 temporary structures, schools, and medical clinics. The facility houses more than a million Rohingya refugees who fled Myanmar amid systemic discrimination and targeted violence against the Muslim ethnic minority.Fires are a regular occurrence at the camp, with 222 such incidents recorded between January 2021 and December 2022. In March 2021, 15 people died and around 50,000 were displaced in the aftermath of another blaze at a camp in the same settlement.