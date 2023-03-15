US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief

Islam Times - Former Saudi intelligence chief Turki al-Faisal said that neither the United States nor Europe could have been the "honest broker" to secure a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia like China did.

"China was the one that could pull it off because it has good relations with both of us," Faisal told AFP.Last week, both nations agreed to reopen their embassies and missions on each other's soil within two months and committed to non-interference in each other's internal affairs.The news came as a surprise to Washington officials, who are attempting to dismiss concerns about declining US influence.Faisal, the chairman of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, previously criticized the Biden administration's approach to US-Saudi relations and expressed hope that the new agreement would have a positive effect on regional issues like Yemen and Syria.In 2016, Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran after the execution of Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr sparked condemnation from Iran and attacks on Saudi diplomatic missions.