Wednesday 15 March 2023 - 21:08

Iran, Russia, China Stage Joint Naval Drill

The drill, dubbed ‘naval security belt combined war game 2023’, kicked off today with the participation of military units from the three countries.

Held in the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, the drill involves forces from the marine and airborne units of the Iranian Navy, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRGC] Navy, and flotillas from China and Russia.

The three countries have held several joint war games in the past recent years with the purpose of improving security of international maritime trade, countering piracy and maritime terrorism as well as exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations, and operational and tactical experiences.
