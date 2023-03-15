Torrential Rains Cause Flooding in Turkish Quake-Hit Provinces, Killing at Least Five

Islam Times - At least five people have died and several others have gone missing due to floods caused by torrential rains in two provinces that were recently hit by a devastating earthquake, officials said.

In the town of Tut in southeastern Adiyaman province, one person was killed after surging waters swept away a container home where a group of earthquake survivors were living, while four people were reported missing, according to Al Jazeera.Four other people were killed and two firefighters were reported missing from the floods in neighboring Sanliurfa province, Governor Salih Ayhan told Haber Turk television.Several people were evacuated from a drenched campsite in Sanliurfa where earthquake survivors were sheltering in tents. Patients were also evacuated from a hospital, Haber Turk reported.Television footage from there also showed floodwaters surging along a street and sweeping away cars.The powerful earthquakes that struck parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, killed more than 52,000 people – the vast majority in Turkey. More than 200,000 buildings in Turkey either collapsed or were severely damaged as a result of the quakes.