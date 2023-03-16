0
Thursday 16 March 2023 - 11:28

Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’

Story Code : 1047021
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
The drone "violated the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime established for the special military operation," he said in a conversation with American journalist Kim Iversen posted on the Rumble video platform.
 
"The drone was violating the boundaries of the temporary airspace regime, and these boundaries were well-known by the United States. I think it’s part of deconflicting arrangements that are usually agreed with great powers in such situations," the diplomat pointed out, TASS reported.
 
"We think it was a deliberate provocation and a very dangerous provocation," Polyansky said, adding that Russia had every right to prevent such provocations.
 
Earlier, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the Russian Aerospace Forces’ control means had detected a US MQ-9 aerial vehicle near the Crimean Peninsula on Tuesday morning. According to the ministry, the drone, which was flying with its transponders turned off, "violated the boundaries of an area where a temporary mode for using the airspace is in place for the special military operation, which was brought to the attention of all international airspace users and made public in accordance with international rules."
 
The Russian Defense Ministry added that the drone’s sharp maneuvering led it into uncontrolled flight, making it lose altitude and crash into the sea. Russian fighter jets did not use airborne weapons or make contact with the aerial vehicle, and they safely returned to their home airfield, the ministry said. According to the United States European Command, a Russian Su-27 aircraft damaged the US drone’s propeller, causing it to crash into the Black Sea.
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023
US, EU No
US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief
15 March 2023
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
15 March 2023
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
15 March 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
15 March 2023
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
14 March 2023
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023