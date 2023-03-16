0
Thursday 16 March 2023 - 12:35

Tons of Uranium Missing from Libyan Site: UN

Story Code : 1047029
Tons of Uranium Missing from Libyan Site: UN
IAEA chief Rafael Grossi told the organization’s member states this week that inspectors reported that 10 drums containing uranium ore concentrate had gone missing and “were not present as previously declared” at the location in Libya.

The IAEA will conduct further activities “to clarify the circumstances of the removal of the nuclear material and its current location,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday without providing further details on the site, according to news agencies Reuters and AFP.

“The loss of knowledge about the present location of nuclear material may present a radiological risk as well as nuclear security concerns,” the IAEA said, adding that reaching the site required “complex logistics”.

Libya in 2003, under longtime dictator Muammar Gaddafi, renounced its nuclear, chemical and biological weapons program after secret discussions with the United States and United Kingdom. Gaddafi’s regime had obtained centrifuges that could enrich uranium as well as design information for a nuclear bomb, though the country made little progress towards creating a nuclear weapon.

Since a NATO-backed campaign and Gaddafi’s fall in 2011, the country has been beset by political crises and competing militias forming opposing alliances backed by foreign powers. Political control in the country remains split between a nominally interim government in the capital Tripoli in the west and another in the east backed by military strongman Khalifa Haftar.

The last major armed confrontations only ended in 2020 and sporadic fighting continues.
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023
US, EU No
US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief
15 March 2023
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
15 March 2023
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
15 March 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
15 March 2023
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
14 March 2023
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023