S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
Story Code : 1047033
The South Korean military said they detected the launch from the Sunan area of the capital Pyongyang in the morning with the missile traveling around 1,000 kilometers [621 miles] before splashing into the sea, Yonhap News Agency reported.
"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States are conducting a comprehensive analysis in consideration of recent movements related to the North's missile development program," said the agency, citing a statement from South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The latest launch came just two days after North Korea fired two ground-to-ground missiles by a sub-military unit during exercises.
Last month, North Korea also launched a Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missile [ICBM].
On Thursday, Yoon arrived in Tokyo on the first such trip by a South Korean president in 12 years. He is expected to discuss Pyongyang’s missile launches and the growing tensions in the Korean Peninsula with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during a summit.
On Monday, the US and South Korea began their major Freedom Shield exercises, which will last for at least 10 days.
Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un witnessed a series of missile tests simulating the destruction of an enemy airport as he urged the military to gradually intensify drills to simulate a "real war."