0
Thursday 16 March 2023 - 13:07

Ben Gvir’s Conduct in Police Matters May Have ‘Crossed the Line’: AG

Story Code : 1047037
Ben Gvir’s Conduct in Police Matters May Have ‘Crossed the Line’: AG
The comments are cited in reports that were published late Wednesday amid an escalating spat with the far-right Otzma Yehudit MK and with the ruling coalition headed by Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The attorney general made the comments to the so-called ‘High Court of Justice’ in response to a petition by Ben Gvir this week demanding he be allowed independent counsel for petitions against ‘legislation’ expanding his ministry’s powers over the police and, against his decision to remove Tel Aviv District Police Commander Amichai Eshed from his post over the latter’s purported lenient treatment of protesters who blocked roads to demonstrate against the government’s ‘judicial’ overhaul plan.

In the document, cited by Hebrew media Wednesday, Baharav-Miara said recent events “raise real concerns that the minister’s conduct crossed the line.”

Ben Gvir, she said, “must avoid giving operational instructions to the police, directly or indirectly, even when they are given in the guise of policy instructions.”

The police officers and commanders in the field should have “independent and professional discretion to fulfill their duties,” said Baharav-Miara.
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023
US, EU No
US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief
15 March 2023
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
15 March 2023
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
15 March 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
15 March 2023
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
14 March 2023
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023