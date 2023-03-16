Cooperation Must Replace Feud, Shamkhani Says in UAE

Islam Times - The secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council called for goodwill and compromise to settle the “family differences” in a trip to the UAE, stressing that cooperation needs to replace hostilities to meet the existing challenges which do not benefit any regional party.

Reaffirming the unshakable strategy of Iran’s foreign policy that favors collective, constant and constructive cooperation with neighbors, the top Iranian security official said, “In order to find a way out of the existing challenges, whose continuation does not benefit any country in the region, cooperation and convergence must replace hostility and divergence.”

Describing regional states as the members of a big family with a common fate, Shamkhani emphasized that family differences should be resolved through dialogue, goodwill and compromise, so that all countries would move toward a strong and developed region with concerted collaboration.

He warned that discord and mistrust among the Persian Gulf countries are a major obstacle to economic development in the region and an objective pursued by extra-regional enemies.

“It is necessary to prevent the aliens from playing an unconstructive role and try to enhance the security, calm and welfare for the people of the region through dialogue, interaction, and the promotion of political, security, economic and cultural cooperation,” Shamkhani told the Emirati official.

Employing the economic, trade and investment capacities is one of Iran’s overriding priorities in its relations with neighbors, he noted, adding, “Considering the good grounds that have been prepared since a year ago for the expansion of relations between Iran and the UAE, I regard this trip as a meaningful start for the two countries entering a new stage of political, economic and security relations.”

For his part, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan highlighted the significance of cooperation and amity with Iran as a major and powerful country in the region.

Congratulating Iran on reaching an agreement with Saudi Arabia on the restoration of diplomatic ties, the Emirati official said the détente will play a constructive role in the promotion of peace, stability and sustainable security across the region.

The enhancement of warm and brotherly relations between Abu Dhabi and Tehran is among the UAE’s top priorities, he stated.

He also called for efforts to carry out the agreements with Iran and strengthen cooperation in the economic, banking, transit, energy, transportation, medical and investment sectors.

The top Iranian security official is accompanied by governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) Mohammad Reza Farzin, head of the Iranian Intelligence Ministry’s foreign intelligence organization, and the Iranian foreign minister’s deputy for the Persian Gulf countries’ affairs.

The visit comes after Iran and Saudi Arabia announced their decision to restore ties.

Following days of intensive talks in Beijing, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed on March 10 to resume their diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies and diplomatic missions within at most two months.

The Arab governments neighboring Iran have eagerly welcomed the rapprochement between the two regional heavyweights.

During his landmark visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Ali Shamkhani held talks with the United Arab Emirate’s national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan.