Islam Times - The Kremlin will inform reporters in time about the date of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Reuters reported on Monday, citing sources, that Xi Jinping intended to visit Moscow as early as next week and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The previous face-to-face meeting between the Russian leader and his Chinese counterpart took place in September 2022 in Samarkand during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

In December last year, Putin, in talks with Xi Jinping via video conference call, invited him to visit Moscow in the spring of 2023.

"We will inform you about everything in due time," he told reporters on Thursday, TASS reported.