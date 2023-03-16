0
Thursday 16 March 2023 - 21:30

Palestinians, People of Region Well Aware of Righteousness of Resistance: Hamas

Story Code : 1047110
Palestinians, People of Region Well Aware of Righteousness of Resistance: Hamas
Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement published by al-Aqsa TV that the occupied West Bank and al-Quds are both "arenas of action and strategic influence" at the current juncture, reiterating that resistance will not remain silent in both areas. 
 
“We will defend our people with all force when direct intervention is required.” Marwan Issa said.
 
“The martyrdom spirit of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank is unprecedented and our people and the Palestinian resistance … in the region are well aware of the righteousness of resistance and national unity in the face of the occupation,” he concluded.
 
This came following Israeli settlers’ calls for mass raids in al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan which was condemned by Hamas.
 
On Tuesday, Salah al-Aruri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, said the risk of escalation entirely “depends on the Israeli occupation’s violations across Palestine and at al-Aqsa Mosque” in East al-Quds. He added that Hamas is closely monitoring the steps taken by the Israeli regime to occupy al-Quds.
 
The resistance movement has repeatedly expressed anger and condemnation of the storming al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers during Ramadan and attacking worshipers inside the compound.
 
The latest development comes amid heightened tension between Palestinians and Israelis over the occupying regime’s approval of a widely criticized bill that enables settlers to return to areas of the occupied West Bank evacuated in 2005.
 
More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.
 
Tensions have increased in the occupied territories since late December 2022, when Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power as head of the occupying regime’s most far-right cabinet ever.
 
The occupied regime has intensified deadly crackdowns on the occupied West Bank and killed 84 Palestinians alone so far this year.  
Comment


Featured Stories
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023
US, EU No
US, EU No 'Honest Brokers' in Saudi-Iran Negotiations: Ex-Saudi Intelligence Chief
15 March 2023
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
US Drones Have No Business Near Russia: Ambassador
15 March 2023
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
Iran’s Top Security Official Shamkhani to Visit the UAE on Thursday
15 March 2023
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
‘Israeli’ War Minister Holds Security Meeting After Roadside Blast
15 March 2023
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
83-yo Palestinian Detainee Liberated after 17 Years in ‘Israeli’ Prisons
14 March 2023
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
Biden to Reinforce Background Checks for Gun Buyers
14 March 2023
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
US, ‘Israel’ Seeking to Show the World A Distorted Image of Islam: Ansarullah Leader
14 March 2023
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
IRGC Equips New Warship with Kamikaze Drones, Warns of “Firm Response” to Any Offensive
14 March 2023
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
Sudan Discusses Ditching Dollar in Trade with Russia
13 March 2023