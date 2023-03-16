Palestinians, People of Region Well Aware of Righteousness of Resistance: Hamas

Islam Times - Stressing people’s awareness of the righteousness of resistance and national unity in the face of the Israeli occupation, the Hamas resistance movement warned that any change in the status quo of the holy al-Aqsa Mosque will rock the occupied Palestinian territories.

“We will defend our people with all force when direct intervention is required.” Marwan Issa said.

“The martyrdom spirit of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank is unprecedented and our people and the Palestinian resistance … in the region are well aware of the righteousness of resistance and national unity in the face of the occupation,” he concluded.

This came following Israeli settlers’ calls for mass raids in al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month of Ramadan which was condemned by Hamas.

On Tuesday, Salah al-Aruri, deputy head of the Hamas political bureau, said the risk of escalation entirely “depends on the Israeli occupation’s violations across Palestine and at al-Aqsa Mosque” in East al-Quds. He added that Hamas is closely monitoring the steps taken by the Israeli regime to occupy al-Quds.

The resistance movement has repeatedly expressed anger and condemnation of the storming al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers during Ramadan and attacking worshipers inside the compound.

The latest development comes amid heightened tension between Palestinians and Israelis over the occupying regime’s approval of a widely criticized bill that enables settlers to return to areas of the occupied West Bank evacuated in 2005.

More than 600,000 Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East al-Quds.

Tensions have increased in the occupied territories since late December 2022, when Benjamin Netanyahu returned to power as head of the occupying regime’s most far-right cabinet ever.

The occupied regime has intensified deadly crackdowns on the occupied West Bank and killed 84 Palestinians alone so far this year.

Marwan Issa, deputy chief of staff of al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, said in a statement published by al-Aqsa TV that the occupied West Bank and al-Quds are both "arenas of action and strategic influence" at the current juncture, reiterating that resistance will not remain silent in both areas.