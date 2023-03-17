0
Friday 17 March 2023 - 22:15

Cancer Prevention, Treatment Center Opens in Iran

Story Code : 1047258
Cancer Prevention, Treatment Center Opens in Iran
The “Barekat” comprehensive center, which as inaugurated in northwest Tehran, is known as one of the most advanced centers for the prevention and treatment of cancer in the region.

Constructed with a fund of 1,200 billion tomans, the medical complex focuses on preventing and curing Grade 3 cancers.

The center is among the few cancer treatment centers in West Asia that has been equipped with state-of-the-art equipment such as linear particle accelerator, cyberknife, the TomoTherapy platform, and the CT simulator, a machine that provides optimum set-up accuracy for patients receiving radiation therapy.

In August 2022, Raisi said Iran has turned into the regional hub of health services with the growing number of patients who travel from neighboring countries to receive treatment in Iran.
