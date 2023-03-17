0
Friday 17 March 2023 - 22:21

Palestinian Detainees Burn Prison Cells in Response to “Israeli” Measures

Story Code : 1047262
The detainees took a decision to burn cells in prison sections in response to the punitive measures against them, in light of the “Israel” Prison Service’s delay in responding to their demands, as reported by the Prisoners Information Office Friday morning.

On Friday, the detainees are to close the sections in the prisons and acts of night disruption at 9:00 p.m., as they chant “Freedom... Freedom”.

In conjunction with the detainees’ escalatory steps, the Prison Service continues its repressive measures against the detainees. On Thursday, the suppression forces stormed the new Section (3) in Nafha Prison, and carried out extensive searches in a number of cells.

Palestinian calls are intensifying for the need to support the detainees and support them in all fields, at the popular and official levels. The detainees also continue their state of mobilization, coinciding with the steps of open disobedience, leading to a hunger strike on the beginning of the month of Ramadan, dubbed: "The Volcano of Freedom or Martyrdom”.

It is noteworthy that, the Palestinian detainees began with their escalatory steps on February 14 after  the "Israel" Prison Service, specifically in Nafha prison, announced the start of implementing the abusive measures recommended by Ben-Gvir.
