0
Saturday 18 March 2023 - 11:25

Germany Plans Highest-Level Taiwan Visit in Decades

Story Code : 1047344
Germany Plans Highest-Level Taiwan Visit in Decades
Minister of Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger will travel to Taipei next week for a two-day visit, a spokesperson for her ministry said on Friday, noting that the trip would focus on cooperation on computer chips and green technologies.

Though Taiwan proposed that Stark-Watzinger meet with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during her time on the island, Berlin “pushed back” on the request and would only agree to sit-downs with lower-level officials, the Financial Times reported, citing multiple people familiar with the negotiations. Another source reached by Reuters said that the minister also would not see President Tsai Ing-wen “upon the instructions of the German government,” which is seeking to “avoid irritating China too much.”

Germany’s One-China policy dictates that any delegation sent to Taiwan is to be limited to specialized ministers whose duties are unrelated to matters of sovereignty, barring visits by the chancellor, as well as the interior, foreign, or defense ministers. The last trip by any German federal minister came in 1997, though lawmakers have traveled to the island on many occasions since, up to and including this year.

Though Taiwan has been de-facto self-governed since the losing side in the Chinese Civil War fled to the island and established its own administration in 1949, China views the island as part of its sovereign territory, and generally frowns upon any official contacts between Taipei and foreign officials.

A top spokesman for Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Steffen Hebestreit, stressed that the upcoming visit does not indicate any change in relations with Beijing.

“The fact that the education and research minister is visiting Taiwan does not call into question our policy in any way,” he told reporters.

Stark-Watzinger’s trip comes just weeks before German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock plans to visit Beijing, with multiple sources telling FT she will travel there in April or May. However, one unnamed German diplomat cited by the outlet questioned the wisdom of scheduling the two trips so close together.

“On the one hand, we are sending [Baerbock to Beijing]... and on the other hand, a minister travels to Taiwan first – what kind of message are we sending to them?” they said.

While Germany and China are major trading partners, there are signs of growing tensions between the two nations. Berlin is currently drafting a new National Security Strategy which is expected to label the People’s Republic as a “systemic rival,” according to Bloomberg, while Scholz recently warned that Beijing would face “consequences” if it supplies weapons to Russia amid the conflict in Ukraine.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
16 March 2023
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023