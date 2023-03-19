0
Sunday 19 March 2023 - 03:27

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Islamic Jihad Delegation Headed by SG

During the meeting, the parties discussed the situation in the region and the challenges facing the Palestinian resistance.

The two parties stressed the continuation of consultation and coordination between them in a way that strengthens the resistance in the face of the “Israeli” enemy.

The two sides expressed their appreciation for the heroism of the Palestinian people and the courageous fighters who bravely confront the “Israeli” occupation in all its form on the land of Palestine, especially in al-Quds [Jerusalem] and the occupied West Bank.
