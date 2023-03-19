0
Sunday 19 March 2023 - 03:29

Hezbollah: US Sanctions Responsible for Political, Economic Crises in Lebanon

Story Code : 1047486
Hezbollah: US Sanctions Responsible for Political, Economic Crises in Lebanon
“Is there any reason for the country's calamities other than the US and its blockade? The purpose of such bids is to force the Lebanese nation into capitulation,” Sheikh Mohammad Yazbek said.

“The honorable people of Lebanon will neither be deceived nor surrender. They exercise so much patience, and God willing, will pull off a historic victory at last,” he added.

Lebanon’s presidency has seen stalemate several times since the 1975-1990 civil war. The country has also had only a caretaker government since May.

The Arab country has been mired in an economic crisis that the World Bank has dubbed one of the worst in recent history, which comes amid crippling sanctions imposed by the US and its allies.

The Lebanese pound has lost more than 95 percent of its value on the black market since 2019.

According to the United Nations, the ongoing financial crisis in Lebanon has caused poverty rates to reach more than 80 percent of the population, and food prices have risen by an astonishing 2,000 percent.

Creditors under the US influence such as the International Monetary Fund [IMF] have conditioned the release of billions of dollars in emergency loans to specific reforms which many observers would make the country dependent on the West.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sheikh Yezbek pointed to the uptick in “Israeli” violence and atrocities against Palestinians in light of the international community’s silence and apathy of the so-called advocates of human rights.

“Why doesn’t the civilized world condemn the ‘Israeli’ enemy for its brutal killings of Palestinians? This silence comes as the Zionist enemy has violated all principles, charters and international treaties,” he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
S Korea: N Korea Fires Long-Range Ballistic Missile Toward East Sea
16 March 2023
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
US Envoy, IAEA Chief Hold Meeting on Iran
16 March 2023
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
German Spy Ship Sent on Secret Mission to Nord Stream 1 Site Days Before Blast: Report
16 March 2023
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
Russia’s UN Mission Describes US Drone Incident as ‘Dangerous Provocation’
16 March 2023