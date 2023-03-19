0
Sunday 19 March 2023 - 10:47

Russian President Putin Visits Mariupol

Story Code : 1047528
“In particular, they discussed the construction of new residential microdistricts, social and educational facilities, housing and communal services infrastructure, medical institutions,” the Kremlin said on Sunday.

Khusnullin told Putin that Mariupol residents were actively returning to the city following restoration works. Public transport is up and running in Mariupol, the deputy prime minister said, adding that the city’s first streetcar routes are expected to start operating by the summer.
 
According to the Kremlin, Putin flew to Mariupol by helicopter and then traveled around several city districts by car, making stops to talk to local residents.

“The head of state also inspected the coastline of Mariupol near the yacht club, the theater building, memorable city sites,” the Kremlin said.

In particular, Khusnullin showed Putin the building of the city philharmonic hall, telling the president that its construction was fully completed in three months.

The reconstruction of the city center of Mariupol, where many historical buildings are located, is planned to be completed by the end of 2023, the deputy prime minister said.

Earlier, the Russian president has visited Crimea on the ninth anniversary of the region’s accession to Russia and visited newly opened historical and architectural sites on the peninsula.

During the trip, the Russian leader was accompanied by Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev.

Russian flags were raised on the Crimean mountains to mark the anniversary of the region’s reunification with Russia.
