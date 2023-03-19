China Condemns Visit of British Representatives to Taiwan

Islam Times - China's embassy in Britain on Sunday condemned a visit this week by British lawmakers to Taiwan, saying they were insisting on visiting the island despite China's strong opposition.

Taiwan's Presidential Office said the group of six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group would meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday.China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims.A statement from China's embassy in London said that the lawmakers have "insisted on visiting the Taiwan region of China despite China's resolute opposition".This is a "gross interference in China's internal affairs and a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces (sic)," the embassy said.Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.