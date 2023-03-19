China Condemns Visit of British Representatives to Taiwan
Story Code : 1047624
Taiwan's Presidential Office said the group of six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group would meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday.China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims.
A statement from China's embassy in London said that the lawmakers have "insisted on visiting the Taiwan region of China despite China's resolute opposition".
This is a "gross interference in China's internal affairs and a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces (sic)," the embassy said.
Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the people of Taiwan can decide their future.