Sunday 19 March 2023 - 21:21

China Condemns Visit of British Representatives to Taiwan

Story Code : 1047624
China Condemns Visit of British Representatives to Taiwan
Taiwan's Presidential Office said the group of six lawmakers from the British-Taiwanese All-Party Parliamentary Group would meet President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei on Monday.China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has been ramping up military, political and economic pressure to assert those claims.

A statement from China's embassy in London said that the lawmakers have "insisted on visiting the Taiwan region of China despite China's resolute opposition".

This is a "gross interference in China's internal affairs and a serious wrong signal to Taiwan independence separatist forces (sic)," the embassy said.

Taiwan's government rejects China's sovereignty claims, saying only the people of Taiwan can decide their future. 
