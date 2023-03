Islam Times - Syrian President Bashar al Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday afternoon to hold meetings with Abu Dhabi officials.

Upon his arrival at Abu Dhabi Airport, Assad was officially welcomed by the President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.Emirati fighter jets also accompanied the plane carrying Bashar Assad as it entered the airspace of the UAE.An official welcoming ceremony was also held at the Qasr Al Watan with the firing of 21 cannonballs as a sign of respect.