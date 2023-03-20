0
Monday 20 March 2023 - 11:27

Swiss Banks Announce Historic Takeover

Story Code : 1047707
Swiss Banks Announce Historic Takeover
UBS agreed on Sunday to pay 3 billion Swiss francs [$3.24 billion] in stock to acquire its embattled rival in a takeover underpinned by government guarantees and 100 billion francs in liquidity assistance from Switzerland’s central bank. The agreed price of 1 UBS share for each 22.48 shares of Credit Suisse values the latter bank at less than half its market closing price on Friday. The transaction requires UBS to absorb up to $5.4 billion in losses at Credit Suisse.
 
“I welcome the swift action and the decisions taken by the Swiss authorities,” European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said of the merger. “They are instrumental for restoring orderly market conditions and ensuring financial stability.” Although the region’s banking sector is “resilient,” she added, “our policy toolkit is fully equipped to provide liquidity support to the euro area financial system if needed and to preserve the smooth transmission of monetary policy.”
 
The merger of Switzerland’s two biggest Swiss banks is scheduled to be completed by the end of this year. Western governments and central banks have sought to prevent a cascade of bank failures after the collapses earlier this month of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in the US.
 
Credit Suisse last month reported a 2022 net loss of 7.3 billion francs and warned that it would incur another “substantial” loss in 2023 before returning to profitability in 2024. With clients withdrawing their money in droves, Credit Suisse turned to the Swiss central bank for a loan of 50 billion francs last week.
 
The newly combined bank will boast more than $5 trillion of invested assets. UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher told reporters at a press briefing in Bern, Switzerland that there are “no options” other than closing the acquisition and making it a success. “This is absolutely essential to the financial structure of Switzerland and… to global finance.”
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023