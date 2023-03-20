0
Monday 20 March 2023 - 11:46

Australian SAS Soldier Arrested, Charged with War Crimes in Afghanistan

Story Code : 1047714
Australian SAS Soldier Arrested, Charged with War Crimes in Afghanistan
Former Special Forces soldier Oliver Schulz, 41, was arrested in regional NSW – reportedly in the Goulburn area – on Monday morning and was expected to face court later that day.
 
“It will be alleged he murdered an Afghan man while deployed to Afghanistan with the Australian Defense Force,” the Australian Federal Police said in a joint statement with the Office of the Special Investigator.
 
“The maximum penalty for a War Crime Murder offence is life imprisonment.”
 
Schulz’s arrest is the first made by AFP of a former Australian special forces soldier in relation to alleged war crimes in Afghanistan, The Australian reported.
 
He’s accused of shooting an Afghan man in a wheat field in the country’s southern Uruzgan province.
 
He is expected to be charged imminently over the alleged 2012 killing.
 
The AFP said the arrest was the result of a joint investigation by federal investigators and the OSI, which was set up to probe alleged war crimes following a damning inquiry into the Australian Defense Force.
 
“The OSI and AFP are working together to investigate allegations of criminal offences under Australian law related to breaches of the Laws of Armed Conflict by Australian Defense Force personnel in Afghanistan between 2005 and 2016,” the AFP said.
 
It is understood the investigation into the alleged killing has been underway for more than two years.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
Pakistan Court to Decide If Police Can Move to Arrest Imran Khan
17 March 2023
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
US Agrees to Sell 220 Tomahawk Missiles to Australia
17 March 2023
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
N Korea: ICBM Was to Warn US, S Korea Over Joint Drills
17 March 2023
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
Ben Gvir Accuses AG of Acting As De Facto Opposition Chief
17 March 2023