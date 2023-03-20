Johnson Urged To ‘Tell the Truth’ On Partygate, Two-thirds of Voters Demand Exit as MP If He Lied

Islam Times - Boris Johnson was urged to “tell the truth” and “be serious for once” at this week’s Partygate grilling, as Tory MPs fear the televised hearing risks reigniting Tory psychodrama after a good few weeks for Rishi Sunak.

As Johnson prepared to hand over a 50-page dossier to counter the privileges committee’s initial report which found rule breaches would have been “obvious” to him:

•Senior Tory MPs told The Independent it would be unwise for Johnson to try to attack the committee or former civil servant Sue Gray on Wednesday – urging him to “cooperate” and answer honestly

•Johnson allies attempted to undermine the inquiry, calling it a “McCarthyite witch-hunt” and put pressure on four Tory MPs on the committee to quit

•An exclusive new poll for The Independent has found two in three voters think the ex-Tory leader should stand down as an MP if the parliamentary probe finds that he misled parliament

Some 67 per cent of voters say Johnson shouldn’t wait to be punished and should quit his seat if he is found to have lied, according to the Savanta survey. Some 21 per cent believe he should stay on, regardless of the committee’s finding.

The ex-PM faces a possible by-election in his Uxbridge and Ruislip constituency if he is found to have broken rules – but he still hopes he can clear his name and stage an unlikely return to No 10.

The former Tory PM is fighting to save his career as he hunkers down with his legal team to prepare for Wednesday’s four-hour showdown on whether he lied to parliament about his knowledge of rule-breaking parties during Covid.