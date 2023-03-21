0
Tuesday 21 March 2023 - 13:23

Belarusian Special Services Seize Weapons Intended for Terrorist Attacks: Lukashenko

"Special services have done a brilliant job. A whole arsenal of weapons and explosives has been seized, which was intended for high-profile terrorist attacks on citizens and officials of government agencies," Lukashenko said on Tuesday as he met with the country’s top security officials, the BelTA news agency reported on its Telegram channel.
 
"So, our guys have done a good job: In a difficult situation like that, when terrorists used grenades and weapons, not a single Alfa Group operative was killed. Good operation, good job," he added, TASS reported.
 
He said it was "another message."
 
"We need to be ready for any events," Lukashenko said.
 
It was earlier reported that agents of the Belarusian State Security Committee in Grodno took out an armed foreign national that had infiltrated the country and was plotting a terrorist attack. The foreign national put up a resistance against the agents by firing an automatic weapon and blowing up grenades. The security committee is looking into the incident.
