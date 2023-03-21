0
Tuesday 21 March 2023 - 13:27

US Announces More Weapons for Ukraine

Story Code : 1047907
US Announces More Weapons for Ukraine
The further supplies come as Ukraine reportedly gears up for a spring offensive, despite suffering heavy losses in Donbass.
 
The package is the 34th tranche of military aid doled out to Ukraine by the US since August 2021. It includes ammunition for Kiev’s US-provided HIMARS rocket artillery systems, 155mm artillery rounds, high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARMs), riverine patrol boats, and other anti-tank and mortar systems, RT reported.
 
Amid reports of dwindling stockpiles at home, the Pentagon no longer discloses how much of each ammunition type its arms packages include. These figures have been omitted from every such statement since the beginning of January, but a comparison of the supplemental fact sheets released with each package suggests that the US has sent Ukraine at least 500,000 155mm shells since the beginning of March.
 
These NATO-standard shells are in desperate demand, with Ukrainian Defense Minister Aleksey Reznikov claiming earlier this month that his forces need 594,000 per month to fire their Western-provided guns at full capacity. Aside from those provided by the US, Reznikov has asked the EU to provide 250,000 shells per month.
 
At a meeting on Monday, however, 18 EU countries committed to providing just a million of these shells within a year, a figure that falls well short of Kiev’s demands.
 
Media reports have warned for months that the effort to arm Ukraine has depleted military inventories in the US and Europe. With Kiev reportedly ignoring Western advice and refusing to surrender the encircled city of Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), US and EU officials are now concerned that its forces may lack the ammunition for a springtime offensive against Russia, the New York Times reported last week.
 
The US has given Ukraine more than $32.5 billion in military aid since last February, out of more than $110 billion allocated by the administration of US President Joe Biden for military and economic assistance to Kiev. Russia has repeatedly warned that such military outlays will not change the outcome of the conflict but make Western nations de-facto participants in the hostilities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2023
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
20 March 2023
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
20 March 2023
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
19 March 2023
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
Taliban Attack ISIS Hideouts in N Afghanistan
19 March 2023
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
Majority of Americans View Iraq War as A Mistake
19 March 2023
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
Trump Says He Expects to Be Arrested on Tuesday, Calls for Protests
19 March 2023
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
Pakistan Police Raid Ex-Premier’s House as Khan Heads to Court
18 March 2023
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
Protests Surround Homes of Israeli Regime’s Officials, Including Netanyahu
18 March 2023
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
Iran-Saudi Diplomatic Relations Revival Boosts Yemen Peace Talks: UN Envoy
18 March 2023
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
Syrian President Calls US World’s ‘Most Rogue Country’
18 March 2023
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
Iranian Spokesman: General Soleimani ’Architect of Peace Among Islamic Nations’
16 March 2023