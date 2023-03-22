0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 02:17

Putin, Xi Discussed China’s Peace Plan for Ukraine

Story Code : 1048008
Putin, Xi Discussed China’s Peace Plan for Ukraine
"That they have discussed it is obvious because they said they would," the spokesman said.

When asked if there’s any progress with that issue, Peskov said, "I won’t make any assessments. Let’s wait for the statements [by the leaders] for the news media [following the talks on Tuesday]."

The spokesman didn’t say if the issues of natural gas contracts, military-technical cooperation and others had been brought up at the meeting.

"The leaders will talk about this when they make their statements," Peskov said, TASS reported.

The Chinese president is paying a state visit to Russia on March 20-22. On Monday he held a one-on-one meeting with Putin that lasted about 4 1/2 hours. Talks are scheduled to continue in the Kremlin after 3 pm on Tuesday. The leaders are expected to make statements for the press afterward.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry in February published a document laying out its position on a political settlement of the crisis in Ukraine. It includes 12 points, including calls for a ceasefire, respect for the legitimate security interests of all countries, the settlement of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, the exchange of prisoners of war between Moscow and Kiev, and the rejection of unilateral sanctions without an authorization by the UN Security Council.

The document described the talks as "the only way to resolve the crisis in Ukraine" and called on all sides to support Moscow and Kiev in "moving toward each other" and promptly resuming a direct dialogue. It urged the global community to create conditions and provide a platform for the resumption of talks.
