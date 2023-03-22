Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion

Islam Times - Russian Ambassador to Iraq Elbrus Kutrashev blamed the current problems in the Arab country on the US-led military invasion of 2003.

Speaking at the Valdai International Discussion Club, Kutrashev stated that the invasion, carried out without the approval of the UN Security Council, was a gross violation of international law and sovereignty.Kutrashev noted that the invasion was "very ugly and unexpected" and caused Iraq to be plunged into a difficult situation that it still faces today.He criticized the occupiers for trying to reorganize the country in a foolish and reckless manner, which created ethnic and sectarian tension.The ambassador also pointed out that the US-British adventure in Iraq had opened the doors to international terrorism in the country. Kutrashev emphasized that during the occupation period, Iraq was a haven for international terrorism, with daily suicide attacks by Al-Qaeda and sometimes up to 20 suicide bombings in a day.Moreover, the invasion forced people to leave their homes and move to new places, creating additional problems in the country, he said.Kutrashev warned that the occupiers were now preparing to leave, but their departure would also cause new problems to arise.