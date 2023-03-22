0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 06:39

Syrian President Discusses Regional Developments with Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations

Story Code : 1048028
Talks during the meeting dealt with a number of political and intellectual issues, the changes and developments taking place in the world.

President al-Assad considered that during this period of the accelerating changes, it is normal to see some losses and negatives in our countries, but the outcome of these changes will match our interests thanks to the resilience of our peoples and the grave mistakes of US-western polices.

“This period needs intensified dialogues and a strategic work among countries of the region because the West, especially during the current time, will perhaps be more hostile and tries to use all tools it possesses inside our societies, and this requires the  countries of the region to precisely deal with the internal situation and boost belonging,” President al-Assad said.

Mr. Kharrazi, for his part, considered that in light of the quick developments in the world, the regional states have to acquire a clear vision for future to protect their interests, and this requires integration and intensifying meetings and dialogues among officials, diplomats and intellectuals, referring to the restoration of ties between Tehran and Riyadh and enhancement of Arab countries’ ties with Syria.

A dialogue was also held between President al-Assad and Mr. Kharrazi on the issue of identity, belonging and their connection to religion.
