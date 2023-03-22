0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 06:47

France Calls Israeli Minister's Remarks against Palestinians Irresponsible

Story Code : 1048030
France Calls Israeli Minister
Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made the comments on Sunday in Paris, on a trip during which he met no French government officials.

"There are no Palestinians because there isn't a Palestinian people," Smotrich said then, quoting French-Israeli Zionist activist Jacques Kupfer at an event held in his memory. This was caught on video and circulated on social media.

Earlier, he supported the attacks of Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the Hawara region in the south of Nablus and called for ethnic cleansing in the region.

The comments sparked condemnation from the Palestinian Authority, Egypt and Jordan.

France on Tuesday described an Israeli minister's remarks denying the existence of the Palestinian people as "irresponsible."

"We call on persons who have been called to high office within the Israeli government to show the required dignity, to respect that of others and to refrain from all action or declaration that could contribute to the escalation of tensions," the French foreign ministry said.Farhan Haq, the deputy spokesman for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, dubbed the minister's remarks "completely unhelpful," adding that the Palestinian people "obviously" exist.

In this regard, the Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Ashtiyeh, called the statements of the Finance Minister of the Zionist regime as terrorist and racist and said that these statements alone will be enough to be submitted to the International Criminal Court.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2023
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
20 March 2023
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
20 March 2023
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
19 March 2023