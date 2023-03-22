0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 13:02

Iran, Russia To Expand Energy Ties

“The prospect of cooperation in the field of ‘new energy’ and renewable energy sources, as well as in the field of other types of energy, including peaceful nuclear energy, certainly causes great interest and motivation to expand economic relations with Russia,” Khandouzi told RIA Novosti. 

This comes as Russia is building a second reactor at the Bushehr nuclear power plant in Iran, which is currently the largest joint project between the two nations. The first reactor unit at the plant was completed with Russian assistance and connected to Iran’s national power grid in 2011. A contract for the construction of a third reactor has also been signed. 

Russia and Iran are rapidly expanding their energy and trade ties amid Western sanctions imposed on both nations.
