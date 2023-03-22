0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 13:56

‘Israel’ Carried Out Numerous Strikes Against Aleppo Airport, Nearby Sites

The Syrian Defense Ministry confirmed overnight Wednesday that multiple airstrikes targeted sites in and around the war-torn nation, with varying degrees of damages reported.

State-run SANA news agency cited insiders as saying the strikes were reported at about 3:55 a.m. local time and were detected at the Aleppo International Airport.

"The ‘Israeli’ enemy carried out an air attack with a number of missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean, west of Latakia," SANA reported. It added that some material damages had been reported at the Aleppo airport.

Details on potential fatalities, injuries or structural damages have yet to be fully detailed by state officials.

Footage from the scene, however, has since surfaced across social media. Some clips appear to document explosions near the Aleppo airport and the state-controlled Nayrab military airport.
