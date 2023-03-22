0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 21:28

“Israel’s” Black Days: More Pilots will Refuse to Serve, Army’s Operational Capabilities Could Impair in A Month

This comes as “Israeli” military officials are concerned that hundreds more elite service members in the reserves will refuse to serve in protest of the so-called “government’s 'judicial' overhaul”, joining others who have already said they will halt their service over the legislation, if the coalition goes through with its plans to pass into law the first part of its legislative effort to curtail the 'judiciary.' 

According to channel 13, “Israeli” military officials estimate that hundreds of air force pilots and supporting aircrew members, as well as some career officers in the ground forces, will join the growing military protest movement. 

The spreading opposition in the military ranks has sparked deep concerns among top security officials, including “Israeli” army’s chief Herzi Halevi and War Minister Yoav Gallant, who have both expressed their fears to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in recent meetings, the report said. 

The warning came after the leaders of a protest group representing reserve soldiers and officers said Tuesday that they will begin to sign reservists on to a declaration of refusal to serve, which would be implemented should the government move ahead with the “judicial overhaul”. 

The announcement by the group, known as “Brothers in Arms”, marked an escalation in the “Israeli” entity’s reservists’ opposition to the government’s plans to rein in the 'judiciary.' 

Earlier Tuesday, Army Radio reported that top-ranking commanders in the “Israeli” military had voiced concern that a growing trend of reservists refusing to serve in protest of the government’s planned “judicial revamp” could impair the armed forces’ operational capabilities within a month.
