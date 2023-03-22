0
Wednesday 22 March 2023 - 21:34

Putin Warns UK over Depleted Uranium Tank Shells for Ukraine

Story Code : 1048168
Putin Warns UK over Depleted Uranium Tank Shells for Ukraine
Putin was reacting on Tuesday to news the UK’s defense minister, Annabel Goldie, had confirmed that ammunition containing depleted uranium was part of a military aid package being sent to Ukraine along with Challenger 2 battle tanks. 

“The United Kingdom… announced not only the supply of tanks to Ukraine but also shells with depleted uranium. If this happens, Russia will be forced to react,” Putin told reporters after talks with China’s leader Xi Jinping at the Kremlin. 

Putin further warned that “If all this happens, Russia will have to respond accordingly, given that the West collectively is already beginning to use weapons with a nuclear component.”

In response to questions about the ammunition, Goldie said on Monday that “alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armor-piercing rounds which contain depleted uranium."

The ammunition was “highly effective in defeating modern tanks and armored vehicles”, she said. 

Depleted uranium is a by-product of the nuclear enriching process used to make nuclear fuel or nuclear weapons. Its heaviness lends itself for use in armor-piercing rounds as it helps them easily penetrate steel. 

The United Nations Environment Program has described such ammunition as “chemically and radiologically toxic heavy metal.”

The UK’s Defense dismissed Putin’s warning on Tuesday, saying the armor-piercing shells had been standard equipment for decades and were “nothing to do with nuclear weapons or capabilities.”
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
Diplomat: Poland May End Up “Joining” Ukraine Conflict
20 March 2023
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
‘Israel’ Assassinates Senior Islamic Jihad Leader in Damascus
20 March 2023
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
Russia-China Ties Have No Limitations: Putin
20 March 2023
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
North Korea Launches Missile into Sea amid US-South Korea Drills
19 March 2023