0
Thursday 23 March 2023 - 13:23

Holy Ramadan Begins for Muslims Across the World with Fasting and Prayers

Story Code : 1048278
Holy Ramadan Begins for Muslims Across the World with Fasting and Prayers
The dawn-to-dusk fasting is accompanied with prayers, reading the Quran, and donating to charity. It is meant to make observant Muslims feel closer to God and to remind them of those who are less fortunate. At sundown, families usually gather for nightly feasts.
 
As Islam follows a lunar calendar, the start of the holy month depends on the crescent moon, and varies by location. This year, visibility was low, and Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court announced the holiday would begin Wednesday evening with Thursday being the first day of fasting.
 
Over 1.8 billion Muslims are expected to observe Ramadan this year. Reports say that for residents of some countries that are battling economic crises, like Lebanon and Egypt, it would be harder to afford holiday treats as food prices soar due to the Ukraine war.
 
“The prices of many staples have increased crazily,” Mohammed Forra, a grocery store owner in Gaza City, told AP, adding that the price of cooking spices has doubled since last year.
 
It would also be a difficult time for thousands of Muslims affected by last month’s devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria that killed over 50,000 people. 
 
After the last day of fasting, Muslims will celebrate Eid al-Fitr, a festive three-day holiday during which children usually receive gifts. Ramadan will end on Friday evening, April 21.
Comment


Featured Stories
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
Politico: Ukraine Afraid to Criticize China
21 March 2023
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
Ayatollah Khamenei Names New Iranian Year ‘Inflation Control, Growth in Production’
21 March 2023
Yemen
Yemen's Warring Sides Reach Agreement on Prisoner Swap at UN-Mediated Talks
21 March 2023
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
Republicans Decry Trump’s ’Political’ Prosecution, Democrats Brace For ’Unrest’
20 March 2023