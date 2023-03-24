0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 14:26

US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred

This comes as the US military earlier alleged that Iran-aligned groups carried out a drone attack on a US-occupied base in northeastern Syria. A US contractor was killed, another was injured, and five US troops were wounded in the attack.

“At the direction of President [Joe] Biden, I authorized US Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards,” Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said in the statement, issued late Thursday.

However, local sources pointed out that the target was not an Iran-aligned military post as the US military claimed, but rather a rural development center and a grain center in Hrabash neighborhood, near Deir Ez-Zor military airport.

Meanwhile, no Iranian was killed in the act of aggression.

The US military has stationed forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist “ISIS” / “ISIL”] group.

Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country’s rich mineral resources.
