Germans Warned of Gas Shortage

Islam Times - The head of Germany’s Federal Network Agency has warned German businesses and households may need to further slash their natural gas consumption to avoid an energy crunch next winter, Klaus Mueller.

In an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday, Mueller talked about the risk of potential gas shortages, warning that Germany’s power crisis “isn’t over” and much depends on whether next winter is colder than the last.According to the official, the situation also largely depends on whether the government continues to limit the use of gas and ensure diversified supplies.He further noted that the winter of 2023-24 will be the first that Germany experiences “without any Russian pipeline gas at all,” while the global supply of liquefied natural gas [LNG] “is not expected to increase significantly this year or next.”“German industry used 20% less gas this winter as a result of drastic energy savings by companies and households, but may have to go even further,” Mueller added, noting that “We were very lucky to have had a very mild winter in Europe [in 2022-23]. But you see what a serious impact the weather has, you see how much gas has to be burned to heat homes when it’s cold.”The head of the energy watchdog also warned that China’s economic recovery could lead to higher demand for gas that would have “consequences in terms of price.”