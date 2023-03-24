0
Friday 24 March 2023 - 14:31

Germans Warned of Gas Shortage

Story Code : 1048461
Germans Warned of Gas Shortage
In an interview with the Financial Times on Thursday, Mueller talked about the risk of potential gas shortages, warning that Germany’s power crisis “isn’t over” and much depends on whether next winter is colder than the last.

According to the official, the situation also largely depends on whether the government continues to limit the use of gas and ensure diversified supplies.

He further noted that the winter of 2023-24 will be the first that Germany experiences “without any Russian pipeline gas at all,” while the global supply of liquefied natural gas [LNG] “is not expected to increase significantly this year or next.”

“German industry used 20% less gas this winter as a result of drastic energy savings by companies and households, but may have to go even further,” Mueller added, noting that “We were very lucky to have had a very mild winter in Europe [in 2022-23]. But you see what a serious impact the weather has, you see how much gas has to be burned to heat homes when it’s cold.”

The head of the energy watchdog also warned that China’s economic recovery could lead to higher demand for gas that would have “consequences in terms of price.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
Netanyahu Meets with British PM Sunak, Received by Protests in London
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
UNICEF: Millions of Children at Risk of Malnutrition in Yemen
24 March 2023
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
How “Israel” Weaponizes Water in the Gaza Strip
24 March 2023
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
US Strikes Eastern Syria: Several Syrian Soldiers Martyred
24 March 2023
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
North Korea Issues Nuclear Warning
23 March 2023
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns; Any Attack on Lebanon to be Responded Decisively, Swiftly
22 March 2023
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
Pompeo Warns of Biden Admin’s “Enormous” Mistake
23 March 2023
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
Saudi Arabia Preparing for Reopening Its Embassy in Iran
23 March 2023
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
EU Disburses Another 1.5 bn Euros in Assistance to Ukraine
22 March 2023
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei
Cuban Pres. Admires Ayatollah Khamenei's Wisdom, Leadership
22 March 2023
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
Russian Envoy in Baghdad Blames Iraq Problems on 2003 US-Led Military Invasion
22 March 2023
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
Ongoing Israeli Protests: Netanyahu Sinking in Self-made Swamp
22 March 2023
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
Bloomberg: Trump Won’t Be Handcuffed If Arrested
21 March 2023