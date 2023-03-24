“Israel” without 200 Air Forces Pilots!

Islam Times - “Israeli” channel 12 revealed that “Some 200 senior ‘Israeli’ Air Force fighter pilots froze their active reserve duty on Friday in protest of the government's proposed judicial reform.”

The group of senior pilots, some of whom “led covert ‘Israeli’ operations,” said they made their decision following the apartheid entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Thursday evening speech and will reconsider their decision in two weeks’ time.This reported strike by senior fighter pilots joins a previous strike carried out by 37 of the 40 fighter pilots stationed at the “Israeli” Air Forces 69th fighter squadron earlier in March. The pilots eventually backed down from their protest after it was agreed that they would hold a dialogue regarding the “judicial” reform as part of training.It was reported on Thursday that War Minister Yoav Gallant intended to demand a halt to the so-called “judicial reform” legislation due to its potential damage to the “Israeli” army.Reports noted that the War minister briefed Netanyahu on the internal division within the “Israeli” military caused by the proposed reform, arguing that that the tensions between the “Israeli” army and the government were becoming untenable.