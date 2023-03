Islam Times - A US base located in the eastern part of Syria was bombarded on Friday, as Al-Mayadeen reported.

The American troops and their affiliated terrorist element are present in Syria for a long time, looting the country's oil and wheat and carrying out terrorist operations against the Syrian people.According to Al-Mayadeen, the US military base in the al-Omar oil field in the northeast of Syria's Deir ez-Zor province was targeted by several rockets.The US Defense Department, Pentagon, confirmed the news.