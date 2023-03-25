0
Saturday 25 March 2023 - 12:49

Hamas Vows Confrontation Against ‘Israel’ To Last Until Al-Aqsa Mosque’s Liberation

Head of Hamas media department in the Gaza Strip Ali al-Amoudi made the remarks on Friday while addressing a huge demonstration that was held in support of resistance fighters in the occupied holy city of al-Quds and the occupied West Bank.

The Zionist occupation regime claimed existence in 1948 after occupying huge swathes of the Palestinian territories, including the western part of al-Quds, during a Western-backed war. It occupied more land, namely the West Bank, which includes East al-Quds, and the Gaza Strip in another such war in 1967. The ‘Israeli’ regime withdrew from Gaza in 2005, but has been keeping the enclave under an all-out crippling blockade and regular deadly strikes.

The al-Aqsa Mosque's compound, Islam's third holiest site, is located in al-Quds' Old City.

Ultra-Orthodox ‘Israeli’ members of the Knesset [the Zionist parliament] and extremist settlers regularly storm the compound in the occupied city under strict protection provided by the Zionist military.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups denounce the raids as the regime's means of trying to tamper with the holy compound's status quo.

Pointing to the ‘Israeli’ regime and its settlers' provocations, al-Amoudi likewise said the ‘Israeli’ occupation was waging a religious war against the Palestinian holy sites in al-Quds.

He, however, affirmed that the Palestinian people all over occupied territories would always be united while confronting the ‘Israeli’ occupation until there would be no place for the invaders.

"All [various Palestinian] fronts are united throughout Palestine," Amoudi said, describing Gaza as the "arrowhead" of the ongoing struggle against the occupying regime.

"We will not stop [our] struggle until we can pray freely in al-Aqsa Mosque," he concluded.
