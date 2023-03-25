0
Saturday 25 March 2023 - 22:35

Sayyed Nasrallah Stresses Assisting Families in Need during Ramadan

Story Code : 1048730
According to the Lebanese "alahednews" website, Hassan Nasrallah in his first speech since the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which was broadcast live on Al-Manar network, emphasized, "We must work to provide iftar for the needy people in the cities and villages of the country."
 
"All those who help the process of distributing iftar among the needy by paying money or other ways share in its reward from Allah," he added.
 
Nasrallah went on to stress "The project of distributing iftar among the needy is very important, especially in the current economic and social conditions in Lebanon."
 
"I call on all my brothers and sisters to try to feed anyone in their cities and villages who do not have enough to break their fast. We must focus our efforts in the holy month of Ramadan to meet the needs of these families," the Hezbollah chief further underscored.
