Taiwan President Reviews Troops Ahead of Sensitive US Visit

Islam Times - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen visited army engineers on Saturday and reviewed their training ahead of a trip next week to the United States and Central America.

At the end of the trip, Tsai is expected to meet US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in Los Angeles.

China staged war games near Taiwan in August after then-US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei.

Visiting an army base in Chiayi in southern Taiwan, Tsai reviewed their training, seeing them erect anti-tank barriers and practice martial arts.

Tsai has repeatedly offered talks with China, but says Taiwan will defend itself if attacked and that only the island's people can decide their future.

Tsai is making a high-profile and sensitive trip to the United States and Central America starting on Wednesday. China has condemned the United States for allowing her to go, though her visit there is technically only a transit, Reuters reported.