Sunday 26 March 2023 - 04:50

Al-Houthi: US Seeks to Gain Control over Yemen's Oil

Saudi Arabia, with the support of the United States, the United Arab Emirates and several other countries, has carried out military aggression against Yemen since March 2015 and blockaded the country by land, sea and air.

Seyyed Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, Secretary General of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement, emphasized that the announcement of the start of aggression against Yemen from Washington revealed the nature of America's role in these crimes.

He emphasized that the blockade is the main part of the war against Yemen and depriving the Yemeni people of their right to the national wealth is also part of the aggression and this is unacceptable.

Al-Houthi pointed out that sedition inside and targeting the country's security is part of the aggression of the Saudi coalition, and said: "I advise Saudi Arabia and the UAE not to continue these aggressions for the benefit of the United States and for their own interests to reach an agreement on hostages leading to the lift of the siege."

The leader of Yemen's Ansarullah Movement emphasized: "Stopping the aggression and siege, ending the occupation, rebuilding the ruins, compensating the damages and completing the prisoner exchange operation is the only way to establishing peace."
