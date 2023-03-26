Hamas: Palestinian Resistance Will Continue Defending Al-Aqsa Mosque

Islam Times - Addressing a rally in support of Resistance fighters, the Head of Hamas’ media department Ali Al-Amoudi pledged that the Palestinian movement, alongside its fellow resistance groups will resist Israeli occupation until the complete liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Commenting on the regular illegal Israeli settlers’ raids on the Al-Aqsa Mosque–under the protection of a large number of Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF)– Al-Amoudi declared that the Palestinian holy sites in Al-Quds were the target of a religious war being waged by the Israeli occupation.“All [various Palestinian] fronts are united throughout Palestine,” Amoudi added, referring to Gaza as the “arrowhead” of resistance in the face of the occupation.