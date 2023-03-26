Inflation Control A Perennial Target: Iranian President

Islam Times - President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi described efforts to curb inflation and stimulate domestic production as permanent programs of his administration, urging the organizations in charge to propose practical plans to that end.

President Raisi on Saturday chaired the first meeting of the Cabinet's Economic Coordination Board in the new Iranian year with the topic of examining solutions to realize the slogan of the year.Referring to the naming of the year, the president described "Inflation Control and Production Growth" as an important concern of the people, the government and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.President Raisi emphasized that such plans are not a temporary, but a permanent program of the government until its realization.He also obliged the economy-related ministers to submit their programs and proposals in the form of an operational and executive version to curb inflation and boost production.In this meeting, the ministers of agriculture, industry, economy, and roads, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, and the head of Plan and Budget Organization presented a report on the country's economic indicators in the last year (which ended on March 20) and explained the most important challenges facing the country's economy, the president’s official website reported.In a message on the occasion of Nowruz on March 21, Ayatollah Khamenei said inflation is the main problem and domestic production is definitely one of the keys to saving the country from economic problems.“So, considering these matters, I would like to announce that this year’s slogan is: ‘Inflation control, growth in production’. This is the slogan for this year,” the Leader said.